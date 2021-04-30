Delhi: 4 Die Of COVID-19 In Tihar Jail; Officials Seek Emergency Parole Of Some Prisoners

Following the death of four prisoners due to COVID-19 in the past three days, the Tihar Jail authorities have written to the Delhi government seeking to release some prisoners under emergency parole to decongest the prison.

"We wrote the to the government a few days back. It is under the consideration of the government. In this second COVID-19 wave, four prisoners have died so far," an official said.

While two prisoners lost their lives to Coronavirus on Tuesday, two more succumbed to the disease on Thursday. With over 20,000 inmates currently lodged in the prison, Tihar is at its most congested ever. The number of prisoners is almost double the official capacity of the jail, making social distancing and isolation a major problem.

Until April 6, the Tihar jail had only 19 infected prisoners. While currently, there are at least 261 COVID-19 positive inmates and 115 infected jail officers in the prison, indicating the speed at which the virus is spreading here.

Delhi HC seeks Government's stand

The Delhi High Court also heard a petition on the issue on Wednesday and sought the response of the Centre, the Delhi government and the prison authorities. The petitioner had demanded parole for prisoners involved in non-heinous crimes from three jails in the city due to the unprecedented surge in Coronavirus cases.

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jasmeet Singh issued a notice to the Union Ministries of Law and Health, the Delhi government, police, office of the Lieutenant Governor and the director-general of prisons, seeking their stand on the petition by May 4.

The two prisoners, who died on Thursday, were admitted to the GTB hospital. Kamaljeet, 75, was admitted to GTB on April 21 while Kehkashan, 41, was admitted to the hospital on April 22. Six inmates have died due to the coronavirus in Delhi since the pandemic began last year. Four have died this year so far. Two COVID-19 positive inmates of Mandoli Jail died on June 15 and July 4 last year.

According to data shared by the prisons department, 303 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus since March 2021. Of them, 33 recovered, four died while there are 266 active cases.

A total of 125 prison staff members have tested positive for the virus since March this year. Eight have recovered and 117 are still under treatment, it said. The first coronavirus infection among inmates was reported in Rohini Jail on May 13, 2020. Last year, nearly 6,000 prisoners were released on special parole and bail to decongest the jail and curb the virus spread.