Delhi: 50 AIIMS Healthcare Workers & 39 Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Doctors Test COVID+ve

Amid the increasing COVID-19 cases in the national capital, around 50 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus. While some of those who have tested positive have not taken the vaccine, most of them have mild symptoms as per sources. Delhi had reported 7,437 fresh COVID-19 cases with 24 new deaths on Thursday, breaching the 7000-mark for the first time this year.

50 AIIMS workers test COVID+ve

Earlier in the day, 37 doctors from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital had tested positive for the virus, with most of the doctors already inoculated. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called Dr DS Rana, chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for a meeting after the incident. In April last year, 112 staff members of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital were kept under quarantine after they came in contact with two persons who tested positive for Coronavirus. These include doctors and nurses too. As per the hospital officials, the two individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in their second test.

Delhi's COVID cases spike

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 7,437 fresh COVID-19 cases the highest single-day surge this year, while 24 more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,157, according to the city's Health Department. The positivity rate also mounted to 8.1 per cent from 6.1 per cent the previous day, as the massive spike in cases witnessed over the past few weeks continues. The highest single-day spike in Delhi till date -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11, while on November 19, the city recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality since the pandemic began.

Amid COVID surge, AIIMS decided that only urgent procedures and surgeries will be done in its operation theatres from April 10. "It has been decided at a meeting chaired by the AIIMS director in the Ramalingaswamy Board Room that the operation theatre services need to be curtailed in response to the heightened need for diversion of infrastructure, manpower, and material resources for the prevention and control of the COVID-19 outbreak," read the press release.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has already urged PM Modi to remove the age-bar for vaccination, but has been turned down by the Centre. Currently, some states have complained to the Centre about vaccine shortage, but Centre has assured that more vaccines are in pipeline and will be supplied to states shortly. As of date, India has administered 9,43,66,626 vaccine doses, of which Delhi contributes to 19,37,443 doses.