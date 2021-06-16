Delhi: 5000 Health Assistants To Be Trained For Possible Third Wave Of COVID-19, Says CM

To ensure enough manpower for the possible third wave of COVID-19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday announced his government's decision to enroll 5000 health assistants or community nursing assistants. The team will be deployed to different hospitals in Delhi. The medical staff will be recruited on the basis of 'first come first serve' and they will be trained for two weeks by Indraprastha University (IP University) in nine major institutes of Delhi.

The Chief Minister cited examples of England and pointed out the possibility of the third wave.

"I hope that the third wave does not occur however the information that is coming from the UK that says arrival of third wave there, so we are also preparing for the same," added Arvind Kejriwal.

According to the Delhi Chief Minister, the team of 5000 students will be dispersed in the batch of 500 for the training session. Criteria for the applicants include the applicanty must be 18 years or above. Moreover, these students will be taught how to check blood pressure, take samples, first aid, administering injections including vaccines, setting up oxygen concentrators and cylinders, checking the basic vitals of patients and other basic medical activities.

"Chances of 3rd wave quite real"

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was quoted saying chances of the third wave is 'quite real' and preparations are ramped up for it. The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating 22 new PSA oxygen plants at nine hospitals across Delhi to strengthen the healthcare system. Delhi Government is putting 'war footing' efforts ahead of the third wave, Chief Minister was quoted saying.

The preparation for the third possible wave comes at a time when the capital is recording a new low in COVID-19 cases everyday. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 228 fresh COVID-19 cases which took the positivity rate to 0.32% along with 12 fatalities in last 24 hours. Apart from Delhi, several other states have also started preparing for the third wave which is said to arrive in September. Yesterday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration set up random testing campaigns in different panchayats of the Union Territory to prepare for the third wave.