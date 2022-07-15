Delhi: 5 Dead As Wall Collapses At Godown In Alipur; Several People Feared Trapped

In a tragic development, a wall collapsed at a godown in Delhi's Alipur on Friday, where several people are currently feared trapped. As of now, 14 people have been rescued, and five are dead. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. A rescue operation is currently underway as some more people are still feared trapped. Police and fire brigade have reached the spot.

"The injured have been sent to the hospital. Rescue operation continues as some more people are feared trapped," informed the Delhi Police. "A wall collapses at a godown in Alipur; several people feared trapped. Police and fire brigade at the spot. Further details awaited," said the Delhi fire department.

Reacting to the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he was monitoring the relief work following the wall collapse in Alipur that killed five people.

According to the fire department, over 10 people are trapped under the debris and so far four have been rescued. "A very tragic incident happened in Alipur. The district administration is involved in relief and rescue work. I am monitoring the relief work. I pray for the souls of the deceased," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Just a month ago, a building had collapsed on June 16 in the Paharganj area of the national capital, near Khanna Market. Where three people have been rescued and several others were feared trapped. A 3.5-year-old child who was rescued from the building collapse site had succumbed to his injuries.

Delhi building collapse in New Delhi's Satya Niketan area

Three months earlier, an under-construction building had collapsed in New Delhi's Satya Niketan area, which is a heavily populated area, killing two people. It was an older construction, and renovation work was taking place there in secret. NDRF, Delhi Police rushed to the spot, and shortly after that, the NSG as well. Voices were heard from the rubble and a desperate effort to extricate those trapped inside was seen being made. Earthmoving equipment like bulldozers and JCBs were also roped in to help with the rescue operations. However, due to the narrow way and constraints in the area, the Earthmovers had considerable difficulty in reaching the spot.