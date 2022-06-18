Delhi: 8-month-old Rescued As Police Bust Child Trafficking Syndicate; 8 Accused Arrested

Busting the child trafficking ring in the national capital, the Delhi police have rescued an eight-month-old baby who was allegedly sold by his parents for Rs 5 lakh and, also arrested eight accused including six women. Notably, the accused have been identified as Neetu, Sonia, Vineet and Meena, all residents of Delhi; Rekha Aggarwal and Moni Begum, residents of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Pinku Devi and Digvijay Singh, residents of Haryana.

Taking to his Twitter Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, "After the 8-month-old infant was rescued by the joint efforts of Delhi police and DCW, the chairperson of DCW took to her Twitter and said, "DCW along with Delhi Police rescued 8-month-old baby whose parents sold him for 5 lakhs when he was only 3 days old. The mother herself called on 181 and asked us for help in getting the child's full money. We got the child rescued by registering an FIR. 8 people including the mother were arrested, father is still absconding!"

DCW ने दिल्ली पुलिस के साथ 8 महीने के बच्चे को रेस्क्यू किया जिसके माँ बाप ने उसे 5 लाख में बेचा जब वो सिर्फ़ 3 दिन का था। माँ ने खुद 181 पे कॉल कर हमसे बच्चे के पूरे पैसे दिलाने की मदद माँगी।हमने FIR दर्ज करवा बच्चा रेस्क्यू कराया। माँ समेत 8 लोग अरेस्ट हुए, बाप अभी फ़रार है! pic.twitter.com/smPLHXKjHy — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) June 17, 2022

According to the Delhi police officials, a case was registered on Sunday on the complaint of a counsellor of the DCW, where she mentioned receiving information that the caller sold out her three-day-old baby through her friend and has not received the entire money. The police launched the investigation and through the help of technical surveillance, the role of Neetu and her associates surfaced. Verification revealed that last year in October Neetu gave birth to a baby boy at Madan Mohan Malviya Nagar Hospital, Malviya Nagar, a senior police officer said according to PTI.

According to the reports, Sonia, another accused, got Neetu discharged and through the help of Meena sold the baby (handed over custody) at a nursing home (IVF centre) in Ghaziabad's Pratap Vihar for a consideration of Rs 5 lakh. The accused were later arrested and the child was also recovered from the accused couple Digvijay Singh and Pinku Devi from their residence.

Child trafficking syndicate busted in Delhi

During the investigation to bust the child trafficking syndicate, it was revealed that Rekha Agarwal had worked in various hospitals and IVF centres as a counsellor and after obtaining data on failed cases of IVF, she used to call the couples and arranged baby boys for them, police officials said according to PTI. Further, Begum used to be an egg donor in various IVF centres in the National Capital Region (NCR). Notably, these two accused were previously arrested by police in a case on April 1 under sections of the IPC and section 81 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, registered at New Delhi's Prem Nagar police station.