Delhi: 9 Dead, 10 Injured In A Godown Fire At Kirari Town

General News

Nine people lost their lives and 10 were reportedly injured in a horrible fire incident that erupted at Kirari town in Delhi

Nine people lost their lives and 10 people were left injured in a fire that had emerged in a godown at Kirari town in Delhi. 

A call was received by the Delhi Fire Service from the Indra enclave area of Kirari at around 12:30 am on Monday after which 8 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The godown was situated on the ground floor of a three-storey building. Due to the fire, a cylinder blast occurred on the second floor resulting in the collapse of some portion of the wall. The building had no fire safety equipment and only one staircase.

While the fire was brought under control by 3:50 am, 9 people had lost their lives and 10 people were found injured. The injured individuals were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and other nearby hospitals for treatment. As per reports, the deceased used to stay and work in the same building.  

