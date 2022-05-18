Delhi: AAP Govt Seeks Detailed Report From All 3 MCDs Over Unjustified Bulldozer Action

Following the anti-encroachment drive carried out in the national capital Delhi, the AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has sought a detailed report from all three MCDs, namely the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, on the anti-encroachment drive carried out in Delhi since April 1.

The decision comes amid the ongoing outrage in Delhi over the anti-encroachment drive conducted by the BJP-ruled civic bodies in several areas of the national capital.

The anti-encroachment drive by all three BJP ruled civic bodies have erupted in a political slugfest and triggered massive protests in Delhi. It has sparked a war of words between the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Against encroachments but would not tolerate the bulldozer actions: CM Arvind Kejriwal

On May 16, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that while AAP is against the encroachments in Delhi, his government would not tolerate the bulldozer actions taken by the BJP-ruled civic bodies in the national capital as it would lead to a larger number of people ‘homeless’.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Even we’re against encroachment but we oppose the way it’s being done. They (BJP) are planning to demolish all unauthorized colonies, and slums and have a list of partial encroachments. This would make about 63 lakh people homeless, bulldozing won’t be tolerated.”

“Delhi has not been expanded in a planned manner. Over 80 per cent of the city is illegal and encroached. The question arises, would 80 per cent of the city be demolished (by BJP-led MCDs)?” CM Arvind Kejriwal added.

Demolition drive in South Delhi

Earlier on May 4, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) began the first phase of the demolition drive In the first phase of the demolition drive, several parts of South Delhi, including the Karni Singh Shooting Range area in Tughlakabad and around Mehrauli Badarpur Road were covered.

According to SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan, Police staff deployment was done when the drives were carried out to maintain the law and order situation in the area. Moreover, letters were written to the south and southeast Deputy Commissioners of Police in this regard, the civic agency mentioned.

It was earlier learned that on May 5, encroachments from Kalindi Kunj main road and Kalindi Kunj Park to Jamia Nagar Police Station were removed while on May 6, Friday, the demolition drive was conducted in Srinivaspuri Private Colony to Okhla Railway Station Gandhi Camp.