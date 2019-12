Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar welcomed AAP leader Gugan Singh to the BJP on Monday, December 30. Former BJP legislator, Gugan Singh, who joined Aam Aadmi Party in 2017, has again returned to the saffron party. In the media brief, he said that he is hurt by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's words and that is why returning to the 'family'.