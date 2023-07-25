Last Updated:

Delhi: AAP To Stage Protest At Jantar Mantar Over Manipur Issue

"The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar against the increasing violence and brutality against women in Manipur" AAP's Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai said.

Press Trust Of India
AAP's Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai | Image: PTI


The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will stage a protest here on Tuesday over the situation in strife-torn Manipur and against alleged incidents of brutality against women in the northeastern state.

"The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a peaceful protest at 4 pm on Tuesday at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the increasing violence and brutality against women in Manipur. All friends are appealed to reach Jantar Mantar at 4 pm," AAP's Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai said in a tweet in Hindi.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts. 

