What Is Convalescent Plasma Therapy? Delhi AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria Explains

Dr. Randeep Guleria, the director of AIIMS, Delhi explained the contours of the convalescent plasma therapy in the context of tackling COVID-19 on Sunday. According to him, the antibodies created to fight the infection remains in a person's blood even after his recovery from the novel coronavirus. If such an individual donates blood, the plasma which has a high concentration of the antibodies can be transfused to a COVID-19 patient. This would help boost the immune system of the latter.

At the same time, he acknowledged that there were only a few cases where this therapy had been used. Dr.Guleria noted that there was a plan to commence the clinical trial in this regard at AIIMS soon. He argued that it could be used to treat a large number of patients if the data showcased its usefulness.

Read: SHOCKING: Police Officer's Hand Chopped Off In Punjab For Enforcing Covid Lockdown

Dr. Randeep Guleria remarked, "If we have a person who has a COVID-19 infection and recovers from COVID-19, he recovers by his body fighting the infection. And to fight the infection, the body produces antibodies. These antibodies stay in the blood and once you recover from the infection, they may continue to circulate and be present in the blood. If these antibodies are found in a high amount in a person who has recovered, we can ask him to donate his blood. From the blood, if we remove plasma- it has a high concentration of these antibodies. These antibodies can be transfused to another person who is suffering from COVID-19. When we give the plasma transfusion, these antibodies go into the sick person's blood and they will boost the immune system in fighting the virus in a better way. This is the hypothesis on which this treatment is being tried on."

Read: COVID-19: 15 More Cases Reported From Mumbai's Dharavi Taking Tally To 43

He added, "Very few studies are there where this has been used in COVID-19. This therapy has also been used previously in other illnesses for example Ebola and other viral illnesses. Some data is there which suggests it may work in COVID-19. And therefore, as a research protocol, it is being tried in various institutes. In the AIIMS also, we are planning to start it. If the data suggests it is useful, then we may be able to use it in a larger number of patients. But we must remember that it is based on blood donated by people who recover and their plasma being available to be given to patients suffering from COVID-19."

#WATCH Delhi AIIMS' Randeep Guleria explains how plasma therapy works in treatment of #COVID19 patients - Plasma from blood of a person who recovered from COVID-19 is taken & then plasma's anti-bodies are transfused into another patient's blood which boosts their immune system. pic.twitter.com/FMcuVxEvvB — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Five States Extend Lockdown Till April 30; Total Cases At 8356

State governments seek permission

Kerala is set to become the first state in the country to commence the therapy which uses antibodies from the blood of cured patients to treat severely-ill COVID-19 patients. The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) has reportedly been given the approval for this project. In a recent meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, the Health Ministers of Maharashtra, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu sought permission to conduct plasma therapy. Currently, there are 8,356 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of which 716 individuals have recovered while 273 casualties have been reported.

Read: BJP Leaders In Tamil Nadu Feeding Needy Through Modi Kitchens Initiative