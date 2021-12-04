Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Remains 'very Poor', Gurgaon AQI Slips To 'severe'

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality in the nation's capital remained in the "very poor" category on Saturday morning. The average Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi on Saturday morning was recorded at 310.

On Friday morning, the total Air Quality Index (AQI) for Delhi was 322. According to the SAFAR, PM 10 levels in the "moderate" category were 248 and PM 2.5 levels in the "very poor" category were 148.

Noida's air quality has improved from hazardous to very poor. In Noida, the total AQI was 331. Meanwhile, Gurugram's air quality was at the upper end of the severe category, at 480.

Air Quality measurement scale

An AQI of zero to 50 is regarded "good," 51 to 100 is considered "satisfactory," 101 to 200 is considered "moderate," 201 to 300 is considered "poor," 301 to 400 is considered "very poor," and 401 to 500 is regarded "severe."

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) published new rules on Thursday to prevent further deterioration of the environment and air quality in the national capital, amid growing worries about air pollution in Delhi-NCR. The previous industrial pollution directives, as well as new guidelines, will remain in effect.

No entry for trucks, barring CNG or electric vehicles

Delhi has chosen to close all of its schools. Construction has been prohibited in 14 NCR areas. Only non-polluting activities like plumbing, carpentry, electrical work, interior design, and those activities specifically approved by the Commission for Air Quality Management for the NCR and its surroundings will be permitted. Except for CNG or electric trucks and trucks carrying critical supplies, the Commission for Air Quality Management for the NCR and nearby areas has also ordered a ban on trucks entering Delhi.

The Commission also submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court on Friday, stating that it has established an enforcement task force to check compliance with its air pollution control directives in the national capital region. In the exercise of its statutory power, it formed a five-member Enforcement Task Force, as well as 17 flying squads to deal with violators, according to the release.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has ordered the closure of all schools in the four districts bordering Delhi till further directives are issued, citing rising air pollution.

(with inputs from ANI)

