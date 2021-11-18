Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Under 'very Poor' Category For 6th Day In A Row

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category for the sixth day in a row today. The total Air Quality Index (AQI), however, decreased from 379 on Wednesday to 362 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced emergency steps to minimise air pollution in the national capital on Wednesday, saying that government departments will be able to work from home until November 21. Construction and demolition activity in Delhi has been prohibited till November 21, and schools and other educational institutions in the national capital have been closed until further orders, according to Rai.

Delhi air pollution forecast

The pollutant level on Thursday is PM10 (µgm-3). The AQI forecast for tomorrow is 341 which puts the QUI into the ‘poor’ category, same as today. Today, the AQI is currently at 284. It is expected to be at 398 after 3 days, falling to the ‘very poor’ category. Addressing the media after a high-level meeting for strict implementation of the suggestions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Rai said,

"We have given instructions for a ban on the entry of all vehicles in Delhi, except those involved in essential services. The police department and the transport department will ensure this together."

According to the India Meteorological Department, changes in wind direction and pollutants will bring some relief from the chilly waves in Delhi over the next few days (IMD). However, beginning in the last week of November, the weather will become cold. Over the next several days, the city will have shallow fog and partly cloudy skies.

Because of the fog, visibility would be limited. Changes in wind direction, on the other hand, are forecast to bring stubble-burning smoke from neighbouring states to Delhi, causing a spike in the minimum temperature, according to the IMD.

On November 20 and 21, the minimum temperature will rise to roughly 12 to 13 degrees Celsius. It's possible that the maximum temperature will reach 26 degrees. Around that time, the maximum temperature in Noida is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature will be around 18.7 degrees Celsius. According to IMD, the maximum temperature in Gurugram is expected to be 22 degrees Celsius, with the minimum temperature being 11 degrees Celsius.

Pollution-related patient diagnoses

In the face of decreasing air quality in the national capital, a private city hospital is planning to include the phrase "pollution-related" diagnoses, which could be a first for a medical facility in the city. According to Dr Sumit Ray, head of the hospital's critical care department, the Holy Family Hospital in Okhla will begin this treatment for their ICU patients. When asked if it would be done for OPD patients, he indicated it would be difficult because there aren't as many tests done in the OPD as there are for hospitalised patients.

In response to the Supreme Court's ruling that stubble burning cannot be the primary source of pollution and that dust and traffic pollution contribute equally to the problem, pulmonology expert Dr Neetu Jain stated that while the situation is urgent, lockdown will be severe.

''There should be a plan to decrease pollution from all sources on a long-term basis rather than doing emergency measures when the situation becomes unbearable," Dr Jain said.

Dr Amarinder Singh Malhi, Assistant Professor of Cardiovascular Radiology and Endovascular Interventions at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), believes that poor air quality is linked to cardiovascular illnesses, particularly in the coronary veins.

(With inputs from ANI/PTI, Image: PTI)