Delhi Air Pollution: Centre Files Affidavit In SC, Begins Car Pooling System For Employees

In a breaking development, on November 17, the Centre filed a fresh affidavit before the Supreme Court pertaining to steps taken to curb Delhi air pollution. In the submissions, the Centre claimed car-pooling system for central government employees has been implemented to reduce vehicular pollution and emissions.

The Central government submitted in an affidavit that instead of implementing work from home as suggested by the Apex Court, it will implement a vehicle pooling system for government officials to check vehicular pollution. It further stated that the order of pooling has been made compulsory on November 16. It has also been said that the Central government employees show up in very few numbers.

"The Central Government considered the number of vehicles used for Central Government business in NCR and after finding that the said number is was not very significant, the Central Government decided that in view of the recent normalisation of the functioning of Central Government offices post-COVID-19 pandemic, the advantage of not passing work from home direction would outweigh the advantages which would be gained from work from home directions which would be limited to only less number of Central Government vehicles on road," affidavit on behalf of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change read.

The Air Quality Management Commission, pursuant to vehicular pollution, stated as follows:

Stop entry of trucks in Delhi except the trucks carrying essential commodities, till November 21. This is subject to further review for an extension for this date.

Plying of diesel and petrol vehicles of more than 10 and 15 years respectively in NCR is a serious matter and the authorities shall ensure that no vehicles of more than 10 and 15 years using diesel and petrol respectively are found plying on road.

GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) to expeditiously procure and put on the road an adequate number of CNG buses at the earliest.

Construction & demolition activities are suspended until November 21.

NCR (national capital region) shall allow work from home for at least 50% of their staff in offices in NCR until November 21.

NCR state governments shall allow work from home for at least 50% of staff working in private establishments in NCR until November 21.

All public, private schools and colleges and educational institutions in NCR shall remain closed until further orders; allowing only online mode of education.

In addition, the Environment and Climate Change Department of Haryana regarding steps taken for control of air pollution in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi submitted as follows;

Delhi AQI under 'very Poor' category

Delhi's air pollution level, on Wednesday morning, was categorised as 'very poor', with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 362. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the national capital's AQI was recorded at 331 in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday morning and the AQI is likely to reach the higher end of the same category by the end of the day and then slip to the lower end of 'severe' category by Thursday.