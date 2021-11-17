Delhi Air Pollution: Centre Files Affidavit In SC, Begins Car Pooling System For Employees

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
In a breaking development, on November 17, the Centre filed a fresh affidavit before the Supreme Court pertaining to steps taken to curb Delhi air pollution. In the submissions, the Centre claimed car-pooling system for central government employees has been implemented to reduce vehicular pollution and emissions.
The Central government submitted in an affidavit that instead of implementing work from home as suggested by the Apex Court, it will implement a vehicle pooling system for government officials to check vehicular pollution. It further stated that the order of pooling has been made compulsory on November 16. It has also been said that the Central government employees show up in very few numbers.
"The Central Government considered the number of vehicles used for Central Government business in NCR and after finding that the said number is was not very significant, the Central Government decided that in view of the recent normalisation of the functioning of Central Government offices post-COVID-19 pandemic, the advantage of not passing work from home direction would outweigh the advantages which would be gained from work from home directions which would be limited to only less number of Central Government vehicles on road," affidavit on behalf of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change read.
In addition, the Environment and Climate Change Department of Haryana regarding steps taken for control of air pollution in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi submitted as follows;
Delhi's air pollution level, on Wednesday morning, was categorised as 'very poor', with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 362. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the national capital's AQI was recorded at 331 in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday morning and the AQI is likely to reach the higher end of the same category by the end of the day and then slip to the lower end of 'severe' category by Thursday.