Delhi Air Pollution: Closure Of Schools, Colleges Ordered; Work From Home For 50% Staff

In a big development on Tuesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued a slew of directions to address the air pollution crisis in the national capital. After the Supreme Court directed the Centre to hold an emergency meeting to discuss ways to effectively control air pollution, the CAQM held a meet at 10 am on November 16 in which officials from Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi participated. During the meeting, IMD scientist Dr VK Soni predicted that the air quality over Delhi-National Capital Region will remain in the 'very poor' quality and improve only from November 21 due to strong winds.

Here are the directions to curb air pollution:

All industries in NCR will run only on gas failing which they will be closed

All industries in NCR using unapproved fuels will be closed

NCR state governments shall monitor compliance with air pollution emission control norms by industrial units

Only 5 out of 11 power plants located within a 300 km radius of Delhi will remain operational

Entry of trucks barring for those carrying essential goods will be stopped in Delhi till November 21

No vehicles of over 10 years and 15 years using diesel and petrol respectively can ply on roads in NCR

Visibly polluting vehicles and vehicles without PUC cannot ply on roads in NCR

The Delhi government must expeditiously procure CNG buses at the earliest

All construction and demolition activities in NCR will be stopped till November 21 except for Railway services, Metro stations, airports, projects of national importance and national security-related activities

Use of anti-smog guns, water sprinklers and dust suppressants in all vulnerable hotspots at least thrice a day

The availability of road sweeping machines and water sprinklers in NCR will be augmented

NCR state governments will allow Work from Home for at least 50% of government staff and encourage the same in the private sector till November 21

All educational institutions in NCR will remain closed

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. However, the Ministry of Earth Sciences' System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research categorised Delhi's air pollution level on Wednesday morning as 'very poor' with the AQI at 362. On Monday, a Supreme Court bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant expressed grave concern over the situation.