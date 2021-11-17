Delhi Air Pollution: Closure Of Schools, Colleges Ordered; Work From Home For 50% Staff

Quick links:
Image: PTI
In a big development on Tuesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued a slew of directions to address the air pollution crisis in the national capital. After the Supreme Court directed the Centre to hold an emergency meeting to discuss ways to effectively control air pollution, the CAQM held a meet at 10 am on November 16 in which officials from Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi participated. During the meeting, IMD scientist Dr VK Soni predicted that the air quality over Delhi-National Capital Region will remain in the 'very poor' quality and improve only from November 21 due to strong winds.
To control the severity of pollution in Delhi NCR, the— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2021
Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) orders to physically shut all public & pvt schools, colleges & educational institutes till further orders
The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. However, the Ministry of Earth Sciences' System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research categorised Delhi's air pollution level on Wednesday morning as 'very poor' with the AQI at 362. On Monday, a Supreme Court bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant expressed grave concern over the situation.
Adjourning the matter to November 17, the apex court observed, "So far as the air pollution caused by stubble burning is concerned, the affidavits filed in the matter do indicate that the stubble burning is not responsible for causing air pollution to that extent except for the two months of October & November. However, we find that there is a rise in stubble burning incidents in the States of Punjab & Haryana. With a view to avoid air pollution, we direct both the State Governments to persuade the farmers and impress upon them not to set fire to stubble at least for a period of two weeks."