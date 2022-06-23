Delhi Air Pollution: Entry Of Medium And Heavy Vehicles Banned From Oct 1 To Feb-end 2023

In a preventive move, the Delhi government on June 23 ordered a ban on the entry of medium and heavy vehicles into Delhi from October 1, 2022 till February 28, 2023.

Notably, Delhi on June 21 urged Haryana to permit only BS-VI compliant vehicles to enter Delhi in order to keep in check air pollution in the city. It's important to note that the Supreme Court had acknowledged the centre's submissions in November 2021 saying stubble burning wasn't the principal reason for air pollution in the city and industry, transport and road dust are the major contributors to the poor Air Quality Index (AQI).

This is primarily the reason why the Delhi government on June 23 has banned the entry of medium and heavy vehicles in Delhi from October 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023, in view of the possibility of an increase in pollution in the coming winter season.

Delhi urges Haryana to allow only BS-VI compliant vehicles into the national capital

In a letter written on June 15 by O P Mishra, special commissioner of Transport to Navdeep Singh Virk, principal secretary, Transport, Haryana says the buses running in Delhi have been converted into CNG, however, those playing from other states still remain to be diesel operated, violating the Bharat Stage Emission standards BS-VI, which came in force on April 1, 2020.

“It is important to mention that the public transport in Delhi has been switched completely to CNG, while buses plying from other states to NCT of Delhi continue to use diesel. For achieving a tangible result in respect to pollution, efforts of all the stakeholders including the neighbouring states are needed. Therefore, I seek your support to deal with the problem of Vehicular pollution deploying only BS-VI compliant buses destined to Delhi w.e.f 01 10.2022,” it said.

SC observations on pollution in Delhi

The Delhi government was pulled up by the Supreme Court in November 2021 for submitting 'lame excuses' and 'passing the buck' over the city's continuously deteriorating air-pollution crises. This was after the centre cited a scientific study on the major causes behind the air pollution in the city and attributed only 4 per cent of PM 2.5 is due to stubble burning in winters and 7 per cent in summers. Particulate Matter 2.5 is used to indicate pollutant levels indoors and outdoor. PM is a combination of solid and liquid particles which remain in the air for a long period of time and can infiltrate the respiratory tract and enter into the bloodstream.

The Supreme Court said in its order that "the major culprit of pollution" is industry, transport and road dust and "some part" is stubble burning.

IMAGE: PTI