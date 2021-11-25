Delhi Air Pollution: SC Re-imposes Ban On Construction In NCR; Seeks 'advance Measures'

In a key development on Wednesday, the Supreme Court reimposed the ban on construction activities in the National Capital Region to address the air pollution crisis in Delhi. During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the SC that the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas had taken a decision to permit construction activities from November 22 owing to the improvement of air quality in Delhi. Going through the steps taken by the Centre, he highlighted that industries using unapproved fuels have been closed down.

While taking into account the graded action plan prepared by the Centre, the SC bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant observed, "The graded response plan which has been formulated envisages that action is to be taken after a deterioration in the air quality is actually recorded. In other words, action is proposed after air quality has deteriorated. We direct that instead of waiting for the air quality to deteriorate before initiating action under the graded response plan, necessary measures must be put into place in anticipation of a deterioration of air quality."

In pursuance of this, the apex court directed the CAQM to engage expert agencies with domain knowledge in meteorological data and statistical modelling. It stated, "Once a scientific model is available, which factors in wind velocity as well as natural and man-made phenomena, the graded response plan can be modulated to provide for measures being taken in advance, based on anticipated changes in air quality without waiting for the air quality to deteriorate. On this basis, steps can be planned at least a week in advance and even earlier, based on anticipated levels of air pollution in the foreseeable future. The Commission shall carry out the above exercise within a month and report the steps taken for compliance with this direction".

Affected workers to get wages

However, the Supreme Court has exempted plumbing work, interior decoration, electrical work and carpentry from the ban. Moreover, it asked the state governments to use the funds collected as labour cess to pay the wages of the affected workers as per the provisions of the Minimum Wages Act and adjourned the matter to November 29. On Thursday morning, the Ministry of Earth Sciences' System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research categorised Delhi's air pollution level as 'very poor' with the Air Quality Index at 330.