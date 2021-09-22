Delhi: Air Quality Commission Directs Thermal Power Plants To Co-fire Biomass Pellets

The Air Quality Commission set up by the Centre has now directed 11 thermal power plants in and around Delhi to co-fire biomass pellets with coal 'without any delay'. The directions were handed to all power plants within a 300-km radius of the national capital in order to control the degradation of the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the region due to stubble burning in months of October and November. The commission also demanded a report of the quick action to be submitted by September 25.

The Central Commission, in an effort to control the rising air pollution in the region, has directed the power plants to begin the process without any delay. The commission in its notice asked the “…Coal based Thermal Power plants to initiate immediate steps to co-fire biomass-based Pellets. Torrefied Pellets/Briquettes (with focus on paddy straw) with Coal (up to 5-10 per cent) in the power plants through a continuous and uninterrupted supply chain." The copy of the notice was forwarded to the chief state secretaries of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The commission further informed that the first-action report in compliance with the above direction was to be submitted by the plants by September 25 and further reports were to be sent on a monthly basis. The commission finds utilisation of paddy straw especially in the coal-based thermal power plants as an important strategy to solve the rising stubble burning issue. It had earlier discussed the need for stubble management with National Capital Region (NCR) states in the past. "Co-firing has the potential of utilising millions of tonnes of biomass (including paddy straw) in thermal power plants, addressing the issue of stubble burning, reduction in air pollution and using straw as a resource," the commission observed.

Centre releases over Rs 490 crores to reduce air pollution due to stubble burning

Earlier, the Centre approved Rs 490 crore to subsidise equipment necessary for in-situ agricultural residue management in Delhi and the NCR due to stubble burning in the surrounding states of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Sanjay Agarwal, Secretary of the Union Ministry of Agriculture, had told the media in early September that the Centre has allocated Rs 496 crore to four states—Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab—to subsidise machinery necessary for in-situ crop residue management in 2021-22.

The funding was released as part of a scheme to provide farmers with agricultural residue management machinery at a reduced cost. According to the Secretary, micro-level planning at the village and block levels is required to identify problems and prepare ways to decrease crop residue burning. State governments, according to Agarwal, have established more than 30,900 custom hiring centres of crop residue management equipment to give machinery to small and marginal farmers in the last three years. This is expected to reduce the air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Shutterstock