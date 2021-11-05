In the latest update to air quality in the national capital, the air pollution in Delhi has dropped to 'very poor' category as the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 386 amid Diwali celebrations.

The air pollution level in Delhi remained very high as of Thursday afternoon. And SAFAR report, updated at 6 am today, November 5, informed that several areas of Delhi including Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, Delhi University, PUSA, IIT-Delhi, and Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) reported air quality in the "very poor" category with an AQI of 379, 398, 396, 376, 395 and 387 respectively.

According to SAFAR, AQI recorded between the range of 51 and 100 is considered as 'satisfactory' or 'very good', 101-200 falls under the category 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor' category. While 300-400 fall under 'very poor', levels, between 401-500 is considered as 'hazardous'.

NCR air quality ‘very poor’

With Gurugram and Noida recording air quality in the "very poor" category with an AQI of 389 and 385, the pollution levels in the National Capital Region (NCR) remained high on Friday morning.

Delhi entered the red zone for the first time on November 2. Due to unfavourable conditions for dispersion of pollutants, the AQI deteriorated to "very poor" category. Some of the other cities in NCR that recorded very poor air include Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida.

According to SAFAR project director Gufran Beig, the "very poor" air quality was due to the accumulation of pollution from local sources as a result of low temperature and low mixing height.

SAFAR monitoring system also mentioned that by November 6, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM 2.5 pollution is predicted to increase to 38%. The air monitoring agency also said that due to the record-breaking rainfall in October and favourable wind direction, the contribution of farm fires in Delhi's air pollution has remained low this season.

AQI across different cities in India

AQI in Chandigarh- 147

Ahmedabad AQI- 169

AQI in Mumbai- 162

Pune city AQI- 68

(Image: @ANI/Twitter)