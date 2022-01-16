Delhi: Air Quality Dwells In 'very Poor' Category For Third Day In A Row

The air quality in the national capital Delhi is currently dwelling in the 'very poor' category for the third day in a row. As of Sunday morning, Delhi’s air pollution records an overall air quality index (AQI) of 301, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

From January 9 to 11, the quality of air in the national capital remained at the 'satisfactory' level for nearly three days, before slipping to the 'moderate' category on January 12. Since January 14, it has been in the 'very poor' category.

Meanwhile, Noida's air quality is likewise to be in the 'very poor' category, with an AQI of 309. The air quality around the Gurugram region is in the 'poor' category, with an AQI of 204. Furthermore, an AQI of zero to 50 is deemed 'good,' a range of 51 to 100 is considered to be 'satisfactory,' while, 101 to 200 rage lies in the 'moderate' category, 201 to 300 dwells in 'poor' and 301 to 400 range falls in the 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 range lies in 'severe,' according to government authorities.

Delhi woke up with a foggy morning on January 15

In addition to this, on Saturday, Delhi residents woke up to a misty, foggy morning with 'very poor' air quality. On January 15, the national capital recorded an overall air quality index of 339, as per SAFAR. Further, Fog blankets were witnessed in parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Moradabad and Lucknow, causing limited visibility.

As per PTI, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) revealed that "very dense" fog occurs when visibility is between the range of 0 and 50 metres. Visibility ranges from 51 to 200 metres in "dense" fog, 201 to 500 metres in "moderate" fog, and 501 to 1,000 metres in "shallow" fog.

Temperature recorded in Delhi

Furthermore, as per the officials, the lowest temperature in Delhi reached 8.1 degrees Celsius, a notch over average, with the IMD forecasting cold day circumstances in various parts of the state on Sunday. The highest temperature is expected to be 14 degrees Celsius, with a relative humidity of 87% as of 8.30 a.m., they stated.

On Sunday morning, the weather service predicted a chilly day in many parts of the national capital, with partly overcast skies and mild fog. With dense fog obscuring the sun, Delhi suffered cold day circumstances on Saturday, registering the season's lowest high temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius.

(Image: PTI)