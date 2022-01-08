Delhi: Air Quality Improves To 'moderate' From 'poor' Category After Heavy Rains

The air quality in the national capital Delhi has improved from the 'poor' category to 'moderate,' with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading at 132. The improvement came as the capital city and its surrounding regions saw heavy precipitation and thunderstorm on Saturday morning. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a prediction that bordering parts of NCR, Palwal, Aurangabad, Tizara, Alwar would experience thunderstorms with moderate to severe intensity rain.

08/01/2022: 10:30 IST; Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR ( Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Kaithal, Bhiwani (Haryana) Garhmukteshwar, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana (U.P.) — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 8, 2022

Furthermore, the air pollution around Noida dwells in the 'moderate' category, with an AQI of 110, whereas Gurugram's air quality is similarly in the 'moderate', with an AQI of 156. An AQI of zero to 50 is deemed 'good,' while, 51 to 100 is considered to be 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 is classified as 'moderate,' 201 to 300 as 'poor,' while, 301 to 400 is termed as 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 'severe,' according to government authorities.

Air quality in Delhi to deteriorate

In addition to this, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the quality of air in the country's capital improved to 'poor' from 'very poor' on Friday, a day after Delhi saw light rain, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 273. From January 9 onwards, air quality is again expected to deteriorate due to a progressive drop in maximum and lowest temperatures, as well as wind speed, all of which contribute to limited pollution dispersion.

For the next 6-7 days, no cold wave conditions are likely to be expected in northern India, as per the India Meteorological Department. Moreover, the IMD even projected on Wednesday that western disturbances will likely exit the nation's northern area on January 8 or 9, resulting in improved chilly weather conditions.

According to RK Jenamani, Senior IMD Scientist, who spoke to ANI, "Western disturbance is likely to leave...but the maximum impact will be seen in Madhya Pradesh and Eastern Uttar Pradesh on January 9. There is no other western disturbance from 9 January onwards in our monitoring. After that, the weather will improve."

Image: PTI