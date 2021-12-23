Delhi Air Quality In 'very Poor' Category; Noida Stays In 'critical' Category With AQI 525

With a decline in temperature, the air pollution situation in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category with the Air Quality Index touching 387. As updated by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Thursday, among both the concentrations PM2.5 and PM10, PM10 remained among the lead pollutants and further, the pollution levels are likely to rise in the coming days due to the calm wind and low temperature.

While several regions in the national capital including Delhi University, Lodhi Road, Pusa, IIT Delhi, Mathura Road, and Indira Gandhi International Airport recorded the air quality in the 'poor' category, Noida stood at the 'critical' category on the second consecutive day with AQI at 525. Furthermore, Gurugram also stood in the 'very poor' category with AQI at 344.

Notably, in a statement, SAFAR has also made a prediction of an improvement from December 24 onwards.

"The AQI today indicates ‘very poor’ air quality due to low mixing (ventilation) throughout the day. Moderate wind speed and low boundary layer height (typical of winter) is going to keep AQI in ‘very poor’ for next 2 days. An improvement is expected due to western disturbance from December 24 onwards", it added.

Cold wave situation persists in the national capital

Meanwhile, the cold wave conditions have abated slightly in the national capital due to the slowing down of the cold northwesterly winds under the influence of the Western disturbance affecting North Indian states.

The minimum temperature for the day was recorded at 4.4 degrees Celsius, which is three notches below the normal level. On the other hand, the maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius which is two notches above the average temperature.

Earlier this week, a cold wave was observed in Delhi and its adjoining areas with minimum temperatures dropping to record lows. However, under the influence of two back-to-back Western disturbances in northwest India, the IMD has predicted temperature to rise up to 8 degrees Celsius by the weekend.



