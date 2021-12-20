Delhi Air Quality Management Commission Lifts Ban On Construction Work As AQI Improves

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has withdrawn all the restrictions on the construction and demolition activities followed by the ban on the entry of trucks in the national capital on Monday. The decision taken by the Centre's air quality panel has been taken in wake of a significant improvement in pollution levels and the meteorological predictions in compliance with strict dust control norms.

As stated by the notice, it stated that non-polluting activities relating to construction such as plumbing work, interior decoration, electrical work, and carpentry will be allowed. Also, construction and demolition activities will be allowed for specific categories including railway, metro, airport, national security, hospitals, linear public projects, sanitation, and ancillary activities in the national capital.

The CAQM considering the improvement in air quality and meteorological forecast allows the resumption of C&D activities in NCR and also the entry of trucks into Delhi with immediate effect. — Commission for Air Quality Management (@CAQM_official) December 20, 2021

Furthermore, the Commission has also directed to continue the restriction on entry of trucks in Delhi except for CNG or electric trucks and trucks carrying essential commodities.

"Construction and demolition (C&D) activities in NCR shall now be permitted, with immediate effect subject to persons and agencies undertaking C&D activities strictly complying with dust control norms and directions issued under the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules and CPCB guidelines in this regard", an order read.

Centre's air quality panel allows resuming physical classes for students

Earlier last week, the air quality panel had also allowed authorities to resume physical classes for students in Class 6 and above followed by colleges and other educational institutions with immediate effect. Furthermore, classes for students up to Class 5 can be commenced from December 27, it informed.

Earlier in November, the Delhi government stopped all the construction and demolition activities in the NCR region and then reimposed it on November 24. Later on December 17, the ban was partially lifted easing the restrictions on C&D activities, allowing projects related to public utilities, railways, metro, airports and ISBTs, national security, defence, healthcare, highways, roads, flyovers, power transmission, pipelines, etc.

Delhi Pollution

The air quality in Delhi with a slight improvement moved to the 'poor' category' with Air Quality Index at 235 on Monday. This came days after AQI levels remained in the 'very poor' category. While AQI below 50 is considered safe, anything above 300 is considered hazardous or 'severe'.

Image: PTI