Delhi Air Quality Reaches 323 From 298 After Diwali; AQI Remains In 'very Poor' Category

As smog shrouds parts of North India after Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital fell under the category of ‘very poor’ with the overall AQI at 323 on Tuesday morning. However, on Monday, Delhi witnessed smog covering the sky with the overall AQI under the 'poor' category, at 298.

As people burst firecrackers in several parts of the capital, pollution levels crept up at night amid a drop in temperature and wind speed. Delhi's AQI stood at 298 at 6 am on Monday. Nineteen of the 35 monitoring stations in the city recorded air quality in the "very poor" category, while Anand Vihar reported 'severe' pollution levels. While the neighbouring cities recorded Ghaziabad (300), Noida (299), Greater Noida (282), Gurugram (249) and Faridabad (248) reported poor air quality on Monday.

Delhi wakes up to smog covering the national capital's sky with the overall AQI (Air Quality Index) under the 'poor' category, at 276.



It is worth mentioning that an AQI of 0-50 is considered acceptable air quality, 51-100 AQI is satisfactory air quality, 101-200 is moderate air quality, 201-300 indicates poor air quality, 301-400 indicates very poor air quality and 401-500 indicates severe/hazardous air quality.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the AQI, on Tuesday morning (after Diwali) in the overall Delhi region was in the 'very poor' category at 323. However, the AQI in Lodhi Road was in the 'poor' category at 273.

While comparing AQI before and after Diwali in the National capital, the AQI in Delhi University and airport area remained in the 'very poor' category at 365 and 354 on Monday night. However, on Tuesday morning, the AQI on Pusa road also remained in 'very poor' category with 322. The National Capital Regions were also among the cities with poor to very poor air quality. The AQI recorded in Ghaziabad was 301, Noida 303, Greater Noida 270, Gurugram 325, and Faridabad had an AQI of 256.

On Tuesday, as a measure against worsening air quality, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi started sprinkling water in various parts of the city to settle the suspended particulate matter.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 259 on Sunday evening, October 23.

AQI in Mumbai measured at 74

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai was measured at 74 falling under the ‘moderate’ category while the forecast for October 26 says that the AQI will reach the ‘poor’ category. For the next three days, the AQI in Mumbai is predicted to remain ‘moderate’. The air quality in Pune on the next day of Diwali was ‘satisfactory’ with a measure of 45. The air quality in Pune is expected to remain ‘satisfactory’ for the next three days though the city’s air quality may slip down to the ‘moderate’ category on Wednesday.

Firecracker waste in various parts of Delhi post-Diwali celebrations

Even after AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of firecrackers, piles of firecracker waste were seen in various parts of the Delhi post-Diwali celebrations. The Delhi government also imposed fines and jail terms in case of violation.

In an attempt to reduce vehicular pollution on the occasion of the 'festival of lights', the Delhi government announced the 'Red Light on Gaadi Off' campaign. Under the campaign, public representatives and officials will motivate commuters to turn their vehicles off at red lights in a bid to curb vehicular pollution. It is pertinent to mention that the air quality in Delhi is also affected because of stubble burning in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan in the winter.