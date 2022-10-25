Delhi Air Quality Remains At 'very Poor' Category A Day After Diwali As AQI Hits 323

Delhi was seen wrapped in a blanket of smog a day after the Diwali celebrations as the air quality on Tuesday remained in the "very poor" category with the overall air quality index (AQI) 323. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the AQI in the overall Delhi region was in the 'very poor' category at 323. However, the AQI in Lodhi Road was in the 'poor' category at 273.

Delhi AQI worsens to 323

It is pertinent to mention that despite the Aam Aadmi party-led Delhi government's ban on the production, storage, sale, and bursting of firecrackers, the AQI deteriorated this year as well. Notably, an AQI of 0-50 indicates acceptable air quality, 51-100 indicates satisfactory air quality, 101-200 indicates moderate air quality, 201-300 indicates poor air quality, 301-400 indicates very bad air quality and 401-500 indicates severe/hazardous air quality.

In the Delhi University area and Pusa, the AQI remained in 'very poor' category at 365 and 322 respectively. Further, near IIT Delhi, the AQI was in the 'poor' category at 280. At Mathura Road, the AQI was in the 'very poor' category at 322. Around Delhi airport, the AQI remained in the 'very poor' category at 354.

The residents in Delhi told ANI, "the entire city is covered with smog as we are not able to see and breathe properly. Stubble burning is also taking place in Punjab. It is very inconvenient for us citizens". Another resident said, "Pollution level has gone up, we are not realising it now but will have to bear the consequences".

The Delhi government also announced the 'Red Light On Gaadi Off' campaign in a bid to reduce vehicular pollution. Under the campaign, public representatives and officials will motivate commuters to turn their vehicles off at red lights in a bid to curb vehicular pollution.The air quality in the national capital is also affected because of stubble burning in surrounding Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan in the winter.

