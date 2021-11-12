Delhi Air Quality Remains In 'very Poor' Category, Control Measures Fail To Curb Pollution

In the latest update to air quality in the National Capital, the air pollution in Delhi has remained in 'very poor' category as the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 360. While winds that transport stubble emissions from Punjab and Haryana to Delhi are predicted to increase again over the next two days.

Green think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) informed that due to a lack of pollution control measures in the city, the longer duration of this year's smog is observed despite relatively windier local conditions. The CSE said that the smog situation will last for another day in Delhi-NCR. It added that this is a public health emergency.

According to SAFAR project director Gufran Beig, the share of stubble burning will start increasing again from Thursday, if the farm fires remain the same. While Delhi will witness calm wind conditions.

Delhi air quality

On November 11, Delhi reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 411. In New Delhi, most of the 39 air quality monitoring stations recorded air pollution levels in the severe category. According to SAFAR, AQI recorded between the range of 51 and 100 is considered as 'satisfactory' or 'very good', 101-200 falls under the category 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor' category. While 300-400 fall under 'very poor', levels, between 401-500 is considered as 'hazardous'.

3,914 farm fires accounted for 26 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on November 11, the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency SAFAR informed. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai in a letter to his Union counterpart Bhupender Yadav, called for an emergency meeting with all NCR states to discuss the issue of stubble burning. To further prevent the open burning of waste and biomass in the city, he also kicked off a month-long campaign in a bid to cut down pollution from local sources.

(Image: @ANI/TWITTER)