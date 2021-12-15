Delhi Air Quality Worsens, Returns To ‘very Poor’ Category After Slight Improvement

Days after recording improved air quality, the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) has returned to 'very poor' category on Wednesday morning. As per the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi in the morning was recorded at 346.

The AQI of Delhi's neighbouring region Noida also slipped into the 'Very Poor' category with the AQI 344. Meanwhile, Gurugram's air quality has also declined from 'moderate' to 'poor' category with the AQI at 246. The air quality in the capital marginally improved and moved to the 'poor' category from 'very poor' on Sunday. The AQI on Monday was recorded at 256 in 'poor' category.

Notably, an AQI of 0-50 indicates acceptable air quality, 51-100 indicates satisfactory air quality, 101-200 indicates moderate air quality, 201-300 indicates poor air quality, 301-400 indicates very bad air quality and 401-500 indicates severe/hazardous air quality. The SAFAR had earlier predicted an improvement in the air quality from November 21, however, the sudden drop in temperature has now affected Delhi air quality negatively. SAFAR has issued an advisory to avoid outdoor physical activity and prolonged exertion in view of the poor air quality.

Measures to curb Delhi air pollution

In order to curb down the pollution, the Delhi government has started bus service for its employees from 14 sites to the Secretariat, officials said, in response to the city's deteriorating winter air quality. To boost public transportation and reduce air pollution, the government is also running roughly 700 more buses on various routes under the 'Paryawaran Sewa' programme.

Water sprinkling drive will continue and necessary directions have been issued to the fire department, civic bodies and other departments. Under the anti-dust campaign, 6,953 sites have been inspected and fines amounting to Rs 1.65 crores imposed for violations at 597 sites. Under the anti-burning campaign, 16,580 sites have been inspected and a cumulative fine of Rs 46 lakh has been imposed for violations at 2,490 sites.

Mumbai's AQI stands at 120

Mumbai's Air quality on Wednesday morning was recorded 'Moderate' and the overall AQI stands at 120.

Delhi: World's second most polluted city

Earlier this month, Delhi became world's second most polluted city by constantly maintaining its Air Quality Index in the 'Very Poor' category. According to the Skymet Weather forecast, Pakistan's Lahore has topped the list of the most polluted city in the world, followed by Delhi. Other Indian cities also made it to the lists of most polluted cities - Kolkata and Mumbai at 5th and 15th position respectively. For the third consecutive year, the National Capital has topped this list.