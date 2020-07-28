Delhi Airport Readies For International Flight Operations

Establishing "Air bubbles" is the way forward for international flight resumption is what Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Puri hinted upon a few weeks back. Now when flights between USA France and Germany have started, Delhi Indira Gandhi international airport readies itself for international operations.

To make the immigration process smooth and faster for the arriving passengers from international destinations, DIAL has erected protective shields at each immigration counter so that two persons can safely complete their immigration process while maintaining social distancing norms. Protective glass shields have been placed at all the immigration counters including e-visa counters - total 150 - in arrival and departure areas.

DIAL spokesperson also says that from food to seating arrangement, health check-ups and social distancing norms- everything has been taken care of for the passengers, "arrangements for food and water have been made at the international arrival area so that passengers arriving from foreign countries do not suffer during statutory COVID related health check-ups, immigration process, and custom formalities. Computerized camera-based thermal scanners have been installed at arrival and departure gates to ensure that each passengers' temperature is measured."

DIAL spokesperson also speaks about the social distancing norm, "Adequate seating arrangements have been made everywhere in the terminal, including arrival and departure areas, keeping in view that social distancing is not compromised. Also, arrangements have been made to ensure social distancing is maintained while flyers queue up to complete the departing and arriving formalities."

Twitter is always abuzz with videos of passengers stuck at immigration counters for hours long when asked about this, DIAL spokesperson ensured that arrangements have been made to ensure delay doesn't take place any more. "The delay is caused due to the processing of quarantine exemption or quarantine facility selection requests by the international arriving passengers and time each passenger is taking for this. We are closely working with our stakeholders and currently, the wait time has come down significantly."

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 scenario, all passengers arriving by international flights at the Delhi Airport will have to undergo seven days of institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by one-week of home quarantine.

