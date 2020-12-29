Delhi Airport's CEO Touts Its Readiness For COVID Vaccine Distribution Challenge

With COVID vaccines having started rolling out in some parts of the world, the same is expected to begin soon in India as well. Given the size of the country, distributing vaccines across the country will pose plenty of logistical headaches. India's vast population and number of Coronavirus cases are now at more than 10 million, though active cases are only a fraction of that. In preparation for vaccinations, one of the busiest airports of the country - the Delhi International Airport in the national capital - has set up all necessary infrastructure for the distribution of the vaccines.

"The airport has two cargo terminals which are equipped with cool chambers for storing vaccines at different temperatures", the airport’s CEO Videh Jaipuriar said. He also informed that the airport has capacity to store around 2.5 million vaccines.

Delhi Airport announces COVID Vaccine Challenge

Jaipuriar said, "New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport will be a main handling point and have facilities to store 2.7 million vials of vaccine at 2-to-8 degrees Celsius, as well as cooling chambers that can keep temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius".

Earlier, during a tour of the airport’s facilities on December 22 Jaipuriar had said that the airport would do a final tune-up once it received a go-ahead, and also touted that there is a capability to export the vaccine to other countries.

Bharat Biotech International Ltd. and the Serum Institute of India Ltd. are two domestic vaccine-makers which are awaiting the Drug Comtroller General of India's (DCGI's) nod. Serum has partnered with Oxford and AstraZeneca to produce potentially one billion doses. Ultra-cold storage requirements for Pfizer Inc.’s shot make it an unlikely choice for widespread use given India’s patchy health networks and infrastructure, especially in rural areas where the bulk of the country’s nearly 1.4 billion people live. Bharat Biotech is testing the vaccine COVAXIN which it has developed in concert with the ICMR.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed that six cases of the mutated Covid strain that was first detected in the UK have also been found among returns from the country to India. The six infected persons are among 33,000 returnees from the UK since November 25, and have been isolated and contact-traced.

(With ANI inputs)