Delhi Allows Cinemas To Reopen; Kejriwal Govt Relaxes COVID Restrictions In Unlock-8

The Kejriwal-led Delhi government has issued guidelines for the unlock-8 phase. The government has put out orders to allow cinemas/theatres/multiplexes to reopen with 50 per cent capacity from 5 am on Monday, July 26. These opening ordered come as a part of unlock-8. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued guidelines, which will permit the Delhi metro to operate at 100 per cent capacity. The buses plying within the metropolis, including DTC and cluster buses, have been allowed to run at full capacity. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) released an official statement saying that standing travel inside the Metro still continues to remain prohibited as per the revised guidelines. Previously, metro and buses had been operating at 50% capacity.

In the wake of latest guidelines issued today, public will now be able to travel in Delhi Metro with full seating capacity from 26 July onwards till further orders. However standing passengers are still not allowed. Read more about the guidelines here: https://t.co/OTvSAoYPEi — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 24, 2021



As per the order by the DDMA:

The maximum limit of 50 persons for wedding ceremonies has also been increased to 100 persons

Funeral/ last rites related gatherings have been permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons instead of the earlier capped number of 20.

Spas in the national capital have also been allowed to reopen, subject to restrictions.

Restaurants are allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity from 8 am to 10 pm. Meanwhile, all markets and malls have been permitted to open between 10 am and 8 pm.

Religious places are allowed to open but visitors' entry has been banned.

Stadia/ sports complexes will be permitted to open without spectators, subject to strict compliance of SOP, said the DDMA's order.

66 new cases, 52 recoveries and 0 deaths in Delhi as per reports on Saturday, July 24

During the unlock-7 phase by the Kejriwal-led Delhi government, the DDMA said that no permission is required from them for holding training programmes such as Army, police, workers, skill, school and college training events. On Saturday, Delhi reported 0 COVID-19 related deaths, 66 new COVID-19 cases, and 52 recoveries over the previous 24 hours. Currently, Delhi has 587 active cases. Delhi has registered 14,10,216 recoveries and 25,041 deaths in total, since the pandemic hit.

