Delhi: Another Fire Breaks Out In Anaj Mandi Area

A day after a massive fire broke out in central Delhi's Anaj Mandi area in which 43 people lost their lives, another fire has broken out in Filmistan colony a day later on Monday which is in the same locality. According to news agency ANI, it is the same building in which the fire broke out on Sunday and four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. More details are awaited.

Delhi: A fire has broken out in the same building in Anaj Mandi, Rani Jhansi Road where 43 people had died in a fire incident yesterday.

On Sunday, Delhi Police stated that a major fire broke out at Anaj Mandi in Delhi in the wee hours of Sunday morning, at around 5:20 am, killing 43 people. While over 60 people were rescued, police sources stated that most victims lost consciousness due to rising Carbon Monoxide. Over 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. All victims who have been rescued by fire personnel have been shifted to LNJP and Lady Hardinge Hospitals. Initial probe points towards short circuit as the cause of the fire, report sources. The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry and Rs 10 lakh assistance to the kin of the deceased. The PMO and the BJP have also ordered ex-gratia compensation over the tragedy.