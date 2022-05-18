Delhi: Anti-encroachment Drive Begins In Kalyanpuri Area; AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar Detained

In a major development, an anti-encroachment drive began in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri area in order to demolish the illegal construction. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) demolition drive took place under heavy police deployment where bulldozers can be seen demolishing the illegal properties.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest in order to stop the bulldozer action and later AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar was detained. The anti-encroachment drive began in April by the BJP-ruled civic bodies in several areas of the national capital.

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar detained

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar was detained by the Delhi police as he along with the party workers staged a protest against the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Kalyanpuri area. Taking to Twitter, Kumar posted a video in which he can be seen getting arrested and called out BJP's hooliganism. He claimed that the residents have valid documents but still they are razing their properties without any prior notice. AAP will oppose the Anti-encroachment drive and won't let people be treated unjustly,

"Today again BJP's hooliganism was seen in Khichdipur, bulldozers had reached the houses and shops living in the village for years. All the workers of the Aam Aadmi Party who protested against it, everyone including me has been picked up and taken to the police station! Will not allow BJP to run hooliganism! These people have valid documents, we will not them be treated unjustly".

आज फिर भाजपा की गुंडागर्दी देखने को मिली खिचडीपुर में बुलडोज़र गाँव में सालो रह रहे मकानो को ओर दुकानो को तोड़ने पहुँचा था !

आम आदमी पार्टी के सभी कार्यकताओ ने उसका विरोध किया मेरे समेत सभी को उठा कर poolice थाने ले गयी है!

भाजपा को गुंडागर्दी चलने नही देंग़े! pic.twitter.com/5MyV3paVdV — MLA Kuldeep Kumar (@KuldeepKumarAAP) May 18, 2022

AAP Govt Seeks Detailed Report From All 3 MCDs Over Unjustified Bulldozer Action

Following the anti-encroachment drive carried out in the national capital Delhi, the AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has sought a detailed report from all three MCDs, namely the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, on the anti-encroachment drive carried out in Delhi since April 1.

Delhi Chief Minister also stated that while AAP is against the encroachments in Delhi, his government would not tolerate the bulldozer actions taken by the BJP-ruled civic bodies in the national capital as it would lead to a larger number of people ‘homeless’.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Even we’re against encroachment but we oppose the way it’s being done. They (BJP) are planning to demolish all unauthorized colonies, and slums and have a list of partial encroachments. This would make about 63 lakh people homeless, bulldozing won’t be tolerated.” “Delhi has not been expanded in a planned manner. Over 80 per cent of the city is illegal and encroached. The question arises, would 80 per cent of the city be demolished (by BJP-led MCDs)?” CM Arvind Kejriwal added.

Demolition drive in South Delhi

Earlier on May 4, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) began the first phase of the demolition drive In the first phase of the demolition drive, several parts of South Delhi, including the Karni Singh Shooting Range area in Tughlakabad and around Mehrauli Badarpur Road were covered.

According to SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan, Police staff deployment was done when the drives were carried out to maintain the law and order situation in the area. Moreover, letters were written to the south and southeast Deputy Commissioners of Police in this regard, the civic agency mentioned.

It was earlier learned that on May 5, encroachments from Kalindi Kunj main road and Kalindi Kunj Park to Jamia Nagar Police Station were removed while on May 6, Friday, the demolition drive was conducted in Srinivaspuri Private Colony to Okhla Railway Station Gandhi Camp.

(Image: ANI)