Delhi: App-based taxi drivers' strike to demand CNG subsidy, fare hike enters 2nd day

The strike called by drivers attached to ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Ola demanding subsidy on CNG prices and revision of fare rates entered its second day on Tuesday.

However, auto-rickshaw and yellow-black taxi unions, which were a part of the strike on Monday, have decided to postpone their stir bringing much-needed relief to Delhiites.

Ravi Rathore, president of Sarvodaya Driver Welfare Association Delhi, which represents drivers attached to app-based cab aggregators, said a decision on whether to continue the strike or postpone it will be taken in the evening.

"Ola, Uber cabs will not ply on the roads today. We will also hold a protest at Jantar Mantar later in the day to press for our demands. A call on the future course of action will taken after the protest in the evening, Rathore told PTI.

As the app-based cabs remained off the roads, several people faced difficulties due to non-availability of rides and surge pricing.

"I am trying to book a cab for my office in Noida Film City from Mayur Vihar but the fare is high due to the strike. I usually pay around Rs 300, but today the estimated fare is around Rs 700," a commuter Nilesh Kumar said.

However, the impact of the strike was minimised on Tuesday due to auto-rickshaws and yellow-black taxis resuming services.