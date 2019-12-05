Delhi AQI At 'very Poor' Category, People Battle To Breathe

The air quality in the national capital has plunged to the 'very poor' category with the overall the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 334 with PM 2.5 at 164 and PM10 at 272 according to the report of the Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) as on December 5. The air crisis in the national capital began soon after Diwali festivities were over.

Delhi battles to breathe

An Air Quality Index between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous. The AQI at 9:30 today morning in Dhirpur was recorded at 341, while it was recorded at 336 at Mathura road.Other places like Chandni Chowk, Airport Terminal 3 and Delhi University,the AQI was 405, 336 and 362 respectively.

The people of Delhi have been demanding the state government to take necessary steps in order to reduce air pollution in Delhi. One of the residents of Delhi told ANI, "The government must do something about it. The pollution is increasing every day. I also request the residents to use public transport and go green as much as possible to save our environment,"Paramjeet Kaur said. “We have to fight the problem together. Asthmatics are forced to stay indoors as it is difficult for them to breathe properly. We must all come together to do something," Kaur added.

SAFAR has asked the people residing in Delhi to take appropriate precautions. It specifically asked the ‘Sensitive Group’ of people avoid activities that can cause exertion. In its advisory, it asked the asthmatic people to do less intense workout, seek medical attention if required. The advisory also stated that if a person has heart palpitations with severe shortness of breath, chest pain or fainting one should seek emergency medical attention.

(Inputs from ANI)