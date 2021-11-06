Delhi AQI 'severe', Poses Threat To Children & Pregnant Women: Expert

Amid Diwali and other festivities, on November 6 the Centre-operated System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) stated that the Air Quality Index of Delhi continues to remain in the 'severe' category. As per SAFAR's analysis at 6 am, the national capital's gross air quality stood at 533 while the overall air quality plunged into the category of 'very poor'.

"Relief is expected only from the evening of November 7 but AQI will fluctuate within the Very Poor range," SAFAR informed ANI.

Air Pollution at 'hazardous' levels in Delhi

Health experts and environmentalists have lashed out at residents of the national capital for the 'irresponsible' management of Diwali with Delhi's AQI becoming 'hazardous' to breathe. Speaking to ANI, Dr Arun Mohanty, a professor of cardiology at Sir Gangaram Hospital, said, "Such air quality causes tremendous health hazard to all the population. It is riskier to ones who have already existing cardiac disease and other chest problems."

"Patients suffering from Interstitial Lung Disease (ILDs), Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is also under risk zone. It is shocking but the fact is 10 to 15 per cent of children are asthmatic, they are suffering from allergic bronchitis. It is dangerous for people who have recovered from COVID-19 too because they have compromised lungs," he added.

Delhi pollution can be troublesome for children & pregnant women: Dr Mohanty

Further, Dr Mohanty implied that the ever-increasing pollutants in the air can have an adverse impact on the health conditions of children and such higher AQI further poses severe risks to pregnant women.

"Air Pollution results in more heart attacks as it leads to more blood vessels clogging, causes more respiratory troubles, it produces more thrombosis (formation of blood clot) in people," Dr Mohanty informed.

Air Quality Index in Delhi 'will improve': India Meteorological Department

Further, the health expert informed that the pollutants in the air are also for a plethora of health issues. According to the IMD Deputy General Manager (DGM) RK Jenamani, the Delhi AQI has surpassed the 550 mark which is a grave scenario.

"The visibility is in poor condition. However, the AQI level will improve in the next 24 hours. No rain in the next 10 days in Delhi," IMD's Jenamani further stated.