Delhi: Arms Suppliers Arrested With 15 Pistols In The National Capital

Three men were arrested with 15 pistols in their possession meant to be supplied to criminals here, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Prashant Meena, 21, and Kamal Meena, 27, both residents of Dholpur in Rajasthan, and a 23-year-old Gagan Saraswat, who is from Mathura in UP, they said.

Nine semi-automatic pistols with 18 magazines and six single-shot pistols were recovered from them, they said. Police said the firearms were meant to be supplied to criminals and arms traffickers in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, UP, and Punjab. On Friday, police got a tip-off that two members of an arms syndicate would be coming to the national capital with a consignment of pistols from Khargone in Madhya Pradesh.

They were told they the two would meet a UP-based arms trafficker near Vayu Sena Vihar on Suraj Kund Road in Delhi to deliver the pistols, a senior police officer said. A police team staked out the spot in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar where the two were supposed to come. At 4.10 pm, Prashant and Kamal came there, and in some time were joined by Saraswat.

All three were nabbed as soon as they gathered there, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said. During interrogation, the three revealed that they had scored the pistols from an arms supplier in Khargone and meant to supply them to criminals in Delhi-NCR, UP, Punjab, and Rajasthan, they said.

Prashant was previously involved in five cases in UP and Rajasthan, and Kamal in two cases under the NDPS Act in Rajasthan, police said. The accused revealed that they brought 300 pistols from MP in last two years to the criminals in Delhi and neighbouring states, they added.