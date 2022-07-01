Last Updated:

Delhi Army Hospital Performs India's 1st Successful Auditory Brainstem Implant On 4-yr-old

The Army Hospital (RRR) in Delhi has become the first government hospital in India to perform an Auditory Brainstem Implant (ABI) on a four-year-old child.

In what can be regarded as a milestone in India's healthcare sector, the Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi has become the first government hospital in the country to perform an Auditory Brainstem Implant (ABI) on a patient diagnosed with a certain health condition. 

Informing about the same, the Indian Army's Western Command took to Twitter, stating that the Auditory Brainstem Implant (ABI) was carried out on a 4-year-old child of a serving Army soldier who was undergoing specific health conditions. Calling it a 'rare feat', it further added that the operation was led by the team effort of dedicated ENT surgeons, neurosurgeons, neuro anaesthetists and audiologists of AH (R&R). 

Notably, this initiative has paved the path for more challenging operations in view of complex health conditions. It is pertinent to note that the hospital had earlier achieved another feat by performing the country's first MitraClip heart surgery. 

India's first MitraClip heart surgery 

The country's first MitraClip heart surgery was carried out in the month of February and was performed by top military doctors of the country on a junior commissioned officer (JCO) who had developed a heart failure due to infection.

A group of seniormost doctors of the defence fraternity including Director General Armed Forces Medical Services Vice Admiral Rajat Datta and DGMS (Air) Air Marshal Prashant Bhardwaj, both renowned cardiologists carried out the operation. Speaking on the same, Army officials told ANI, 

“The first-ever MitraClip in the armed forces and government sector in India was implanted in a patient at Army Hospital (R&R), on February 26. The procedure was performed on a 48-year-old serving Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), who had developed end-stage heart failure as sequelae of viral infection."


