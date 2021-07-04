Delhi Artist Converts 250 Kg Plastic From Landfills To Make Stunning Artwork

A Delhi based artist, Manveer Singh has made headlines for effectively using plastic waste as raw material to create stunning imagery and artwork. His artwork with plastic diverts the waste from being dumped in landfills. In the last 3 years, he has utilised 250 kgs of plastic and has embarked on an eco-friendly journey in curbing plastic pollution.

Also an art teacher by profession, Manveer Singh started his journey in April 2018 and has come a long way since. Till now, he has sold three artworks overseas, two in Abu Dhabi and one in Germany. "I have completed 11 artworks made out of plastic and I am working on my 12th piece", he told ANI. He expressed his keenness in taking steps to conserve the environment and beginning his new venture in moving away from normal paintings.

In the beginning, I used to do landscape paintings and live paintings. But it wasn't enough for me. I used to think that i too have to do something for nature. I didn't want to just take nature as an inspiration. Earlier, through my paintings, nature didn't get anything and it was merely a subject."

Talking to ANI, he further added,

"Whenever I used to go out, I noticed some changes-- the landscape was loaded with plastic, and the river was even more polluted with each passing day. All I saw around me is plastic. So, I decided to use plastic as colour and make people aware of our increasing dependence on plastic and its harmful effects on the environment."

Singh is doing his bit to remove the burden of plastic waste and plastic pollution from the Earth's landscape. He emphasized how every individual and citizen should be responsible for the many kinds of pollutants that exist now. He added that he specifically uses multilayer plastic as colour in his artworks as they cannot be segregated or recycled by people.

Artwork with plastic: How did Manveer start out?

Talking about his journey in starting out with plastic, Singh said,

"In the beginning, I thought that I will use the plastic which I am consuming. So, I washed it and started making it but it wasn't enough. So, I thought of asking people living in my building and nearby areas. Soon, it also got used up. Then, I spoke to rag pickers and ask for the same, but they refused to give it as they won't be able to earn from it because this plastic is lightweight and that isn't the reason they don't collect it and it is not segregated."

After being denied plastic by rag-pickers, Singh turned to his friends and neighbours in Delhi and began collecting it door to door. He says that he even started a drive at schools to collect plastic. His artworks are acclaimed internationally at places like Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, Manarat Al Saadiyat Cultural Center as well as the museum of Goa among other places.

(Source-ANI)