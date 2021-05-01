Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal Announces Large Scale COVID Vaccination For 18+ To Start From May 3

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on May 1 announced that large scale vaccination for people between 18 years and 44 years in the National Capital against COVID-19 will commence on Monday, May 3. The chief minister while speaking to the media said,

"Vaccination for people between 18-44 years started at only one centre. This is symbolic only. We have received 4.5 lakh vaccine doses. It is being distributed in all districts. Large -scale vaccination will begin from the day after tomorrow (Monday). There is no walk-in for now. I request people to come only with registration and appointment."

Upon being asked about Delhi suffering from dearth of medical oxygen at hospitals, CM Kejriwal said,

"There is a major issue of oxygen. SOS is coming from all hospitals. We have spoken in the court and written to the Centre that Delhi requires 976 MTs of oxygen daily but we have been allotted only 490 MTs of oxygen. Yesterday we received only 312 MTs. How will this work?"

He added, "I request decision-makers with folded hands to provide oxygen to Delhi. People are waiting outside the hospitals just because of shortage of oxygen. We have prepared 5000 beds at Radha Soami Centre but only 150 are functional as there is no oxygen. We have prepared 1300 beds at Commonwealth Games and Yamuna Sports Complex. We have prepared 2500 beds in Burari. If we get oxygen, there will be 9000 oxygenated beds in Delhi within 24 hours. #

Amid a raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rate of rise of the infection has been rapid, which has put immense strain on the health infrastructure. India has been witnessing devastating ordeals owing to COVID-19 while a dislocated medical infrastructure has left people to struggle to breathe. COVID-19 patients admitted at hospitals have succumbed to the virus due to the inadequate supply of medical oxygen to hospitals in the National Capital amongst various other cities.

National Capital still mourning

On Friday, Delhi once again breached the 25,000-mark logged 27,047 fresh cases, pushing the active number to 99,361 and the caseload to 11,49,333 while the death toll reached 15,377, with 375 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. As on Thursday, Delhi had recorded 24,235 fresh COVID-19 cases and about 395 people succumbed to the virus. The National Capital's cumulative count of COVID-19 cases stood at 1,047,916 while a positivity rate of 32.82 per cent persists.

India's COVID-19 cases hit apex heights and broke global record with 4,01,993 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. 3,523 deaths were reported.

The Centre has liberalised and accelerated Phase-3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination and will be implemented from May 1 and registration for the new eligible population groups started on Wednesday. The third phase of the world's largest vaccination drive has started today even as several states flag shortage.

(with inputs from ANI)