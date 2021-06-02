Delhi: As AAP-BJP Spar Over Non-payment Of MCD Dues, Dy CM Says 'civic Bodies 'bankrupt'

Launching an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that the BJP ruled councils have left the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bankrupt. While addressing a press conference in New Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party leader said the BJP ruling council has unleashed "unprecedented challenges" over MCD.

Addressing an important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/b2kw0i6GiA — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 2, 2021

Stating that BJP has been ruling MCD for the last 20 years, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said, "It has never happened in the history of our country that a Municipal Corporation or any other local body was asked by the court to sell its property or assets to pay salaries to its workers."

This latest development comes after the Delhi HC on Monday had directed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to disclose its list of assets and bank balance, to examine the issue of non-payment of salaries to employees and pensions for those retired, and told the civic body it would attach its properties to recover the money.

Manish Sisodia attacks BJP

Asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party has not carried out any work for MCD in the National Capital, Manish Sisodia said that the saffron party in the last 20 years was not even able to form one cleanliness ward. Speaking further he asked that how will the doctors treat the patients, teachers teach students and cleanliness workers clean surroundings if they would not be given their salaries on time. "BJP has not performed its duties responsibly," Sisodia added.

Remarking that all he wants is that the Bharatiya Janata Party should take responsibility for the current situation of Municipal Corporation, the AAP leader said, "BJP should accept that it was not able to manage MCD. The only solution in today's date is to free MCD from the rule of BJP."

Tussle between AAP & BJP over MCD issue

The tussle between AAP, which heads the state, and BJP, which heads the three MCDs, has meant there is little room for cooperation. The funding structure for corporations has remained the same for decades, but Sheila Dikshit’s Congress government did not have a confrontational relationship with the Centre or the corporations, which have been ruled by BJP for the past years.

The AAP, which wants to wrest control of the three civic bodies next year, has alleged corruption and financial irregularities in MCDs, which it says is the reason for the financial crunch. The BJP maintains the Delhi government is withholding funds it is bound to pay the three MCDs, which is why salaries have been delayed.

Delhi, being a Union Territory with special powers, has a unique administrative structure where civic bodies do not come under the direct control of the state government, but rather under the Centre. The Centre’s grants to municipal bodies come under specific grants for projects, while the Delhi government is supposed to pay a certain amount to the MCDs.

(Image: Twitter- @ManishSisodia, @NorthMCD)