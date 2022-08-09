Delhi: As COVID Cases Rise, CM Kejriwal Urges People Not To Panic; 'Most Cases Are Mild'

Amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged citizens of the capital to not panic.

While speaking to the reporters on August 9, CM Kejriwal said, "COVID-19 cases are rising, but the government has their eye on the situation. There is no need to panic. Most cases are with mild symptoms. We will take any action that is necessary."

Spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi

Delhi has reported 1,372 new COVID infections and six deaths as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85%, the highest since January 21, according to health department data.

The figures pertain to August 7 (Sunday) as the government did not release the daily health bulletin on Monday.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload increased to 19,70,899 and the death toll to 26,336, it said.

On Sunday, the capital had reported 2,423 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.97% and two deaths. While on Saturday, Delhi recorded 2,311 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 13.84% and one fatality. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 7,484, down from 8,048 the previous day. As many as 5,650 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 9,407 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 490 were occupied. Beds at COVID care centres and COVID health centres were lying vacant, the bulletin further added.

Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and the BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron that are highly transmissible.

Delhi Govt asks DMs to ensure people follow COVID-appropriate behaviour

The Delhi government has directed district magistrates to ensure that COVID-appropriate behaviour is followed, even as experts have said people becoming carefree towards maintaining social distancing norms was behind the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the capital.

The government has directed DMs of 11 revenue districts to increase drives to issue challans in case people are not following social distancing norms, officials said.

"We are keeping a very close watch on the COVID-19 graph of the national capital. Strict directions have been issued to all the concerned departments and officials to ensure adequacy of all the facilities and supplies at the hospitals," a government official said.

"We're implementing all possible measures to prevent the spread of the infection. At the same time, we also appeal to the citizens to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour in public and keep a check on their health," the official added.

Experts have said that with the festive season nearing, it is feared that cases might increase as people have become lax.

(With inputs from ANI)