Delhi Assembly 3-day Winter Session Begins Jan 16, Govt To Table Several Reports On Day 1

The Delhi government will table several reports on the first day of its three-day winter session starting Monday, January 16. Deputy Chief MInister Manish Sisodia is expected to table the government's first bill of the year: the 'Delhi Goods & Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The session is scheduled to begin at 11 am.

The reports to be tabled in the Delhi Assembly include:

CAG Audit Report on Annual Accounts of the Netaji Subhas University of Technology for the year 2009-10 to 2017-18 along with Action Taken Report;

7th Annual Report of Delhi Technological University for the year 2020-2021;

19th Annual Report of Pragati Power Corporation Limited for the Financial Year 2019 -20;

19th Annual Report of Indraprastha Power Generation Company Limited for the Financial Year 2019 -20;

and Annual Report of Delhi Transco Limited for the Financial Year 2019-20.

Subject to exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended, according to PTI.

Members of the legislative assembly have been directed to wear face masks to guard against transmission of COVID-19.

Leader of Opposition calls session illegal

BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) conducting a three-day session of the Delhi Assembly is "completely illegal". He urged the Lieutenant Governor to prorogue the House and instruct the government for holding a complete winter session.

"The Kejriwal government did not convene the winter session this time. This rule is made by Parliament and applies to the Delhi Legislative Assembly too. Not calling the winter session of the Delhi Assembly is a violation of the rules of the Parliament," Bidhuri said.

"The Kejriwal government is running away from answering public questions. That is why it is trying to remove question hour from the Assembly session. This does not happen in any assembly in the whole country where members cannot question the government," he added.

Bhiduri requested the Lieutenant Governor to cancel the session from January 16 and issue instructions to the government to convene a full session of the Assembly.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday accused the Delhi government of being “dictatorial” and demanded the Delhi Assembly be convened for 10 days and not three.

Calling the the three-day Assembly session completely illegal, the eight-member BJP Opposition said the Delhi government has "snatched the right of the Assembly members to ask questions in the House."