Delhi Assembly Committee To Examine Ex-Facebook Employee On November 10

The Delhi Assembly's Committee on Peace and Harmony has summoned a former Facebook employee in wake of several allegations of being biased against the social media platform. The committee headed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, has summoned Mark S Luckie, a former employee of Facebook. The committee has sent Luckie a formal notice and asked him to appear before it on Tuesday, November 10 for the relevant proceedings.

Luckie is a digital strategist, author, and former journalist He was employed at Facebook from 2017 to 2018. He led media partnerships for some of the influential social platforms in the world, including Facebook, Reddit and Twitter. He has also led digital initiatives for The Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post, the Center for Investigative Reporting and Entertainment Weekly. Luckie left Facebook alleging that it inculcates a misguided work system within the company, which has led to division in communities, especially by the actions and inactions of the company.

READ | Facebook bans big 'Stop the Steal' group for sowing violence



He also highlighted the prevailing racism operating within the company's framework and published a memo where he pointed out that "minorities are finding that their attempts to create safe spaces on Facebook for conversation among themselves are being derailed by the platform itself... Accounts are suspended indefinitely."

READ | Twitter, Facebook struggle to contain spread of Trump's misinformation about US voting

Facebook then removed the said memo citing that it violated its community standards. Moreover, some of the witnesses who testified before the committee Awesh Tiwari and Pratik Sinha have also alleged similar issues where Facebook has been biased while treating the content of persons who have been critical of the ruling dispensation. It can be noted that for the very first time, an international Facebook employee has come forward to depose before a committee in India, thus his testimony will be extremely important and critical to the current proceedings carried out by the committee. The committee has also invited the media to attend the proceedings and do live streaming of the entire proceedings for more public outreach with a view to ensuring transparency.

The former FB employee further revealed that owing to the company's inherent biased modus of operation, minority communities are not able to trust that Facebook has their best interests at heart, and under-represented groups are being systematically excluded from communication.



READ | Facebook removes Iranian accounts targeting Israel protests

READ | US Election 2020: Facebook bans 'Stop the Steal' group created by Trump supporters

(With ANI inputs) (Image Credit: AP)