Delhi Assembly Decoded: Read About The Richest, Most Learned And Criminally Charged MLAs

As per a report released by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), three-fourth of the new legislators in Delhi are millionaires and one-third of them have not studied beyond senior secondary. The report further added that 45 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and seven out of the eight Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs have declared more than Rs 1 crore assets while filing their nomination papers. There were 44 millionaire MLAs in 2015.

ADR report on the wealth owned by Delhi legislators

As per the ADR reports, the averages asset per legislator in Delhi’s new assembly is Rs 14.29 crore. The same average for the legislators in 2015 was around Rs 6.29 crores. When further divided amongst the two parties, the average per MLA for AAP comes up to Rs 14.29 crore and in case of BJP, it is 9.10 crores.

Read: JP Nadda forms 5-member committee to review BJP's defeat in Delhi elections: Sources

The richest legislators

The report further underlines the names of the richest legislators in the national capital. As per ADR, the election affidavit of the MLA Dharampal Lakra (Mundka) shows that he is the richest amongst all the legislators. It is followed by Promila Tokas (R.K. Puram) and Raaj Kumar Anand (Patel Nagar). Rakhi Birla (Mangolpuri) is the poorest AAP legislator with Rs 76,000 assets. He is followed by Sanjeev Jha (Burari), who is at Rs 10 lakh and Som Dutt (Sadar Bazar) at Rs 11 lakh.

Read: Sanjay Singh: Delhi has proved their son is not terrorist but a 'deshbhakt'

Legislators with criminal cases

The number of legislators having criminal cases registered against them has increased in this term of Delhi assembly. In 2020, 43 MLAs declared criminal cases against them. When compared to the 2015 assembly the number stood at 24 MLAs. The number of MLAs with serious criminal cases, which included rape, attempt to murder and crimes against women, is 37.

Read: 'Need to work for coming 4 years': Cong's Singhvi pulls no punches, saves one for BJP

Educational qualifications of the Delhi MLAs

ADR along with the Delhi Election Watch had analysed the affidavits of all 70 newly-elected MLAs. According to the report, 23 MLAs are between 8th pass and 12th pass, 42 graduates and above, and five diploma holders. Only 8 of the 70 MLAs are women in the Delhi assembly and 39 MLAs are aged between 25 to 50 years, while 31 are in the age group of 51 to 80.

Read: JAP's Pappu Yadav slams BJP as they trail, says Delhi has given them a "befitting reply"