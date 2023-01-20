Delhi Assembly To Organise Delhi Youth Parliament From January 23-25: Speaker

Delhi Assembly will organise ‘Delhi Youth Parliament 2023’ from January 23-25 on its premises and 84 students from esteemed universities and colleges of the city will take part in the event, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Niwas said the youth parliament will provide these students with an opportunity to understand the parliamentary process of law-making and discuss urgent matters of public importance in a real-time frame.

"The youth of Delhi would be educated about various legislative processes like resolutions on ‘steps to discourage Chinese products and promote indigenous goods’, ‘increasing enrollments in higher education’, ‘steps to address overfilled landfills’ and ‘steps to improve women's security'," Niwas said.

"Questions on issues related to the public interest, two bills namely Advancement of Higher Education Bill, 2023 and Universal Healthcare Bill, 2023 will be raised," he added.

The event is expected to be witnessed by dignitaries including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

In November last year, Kejriwal had inaugurated a ‘Youth Parliament’ workshop to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the silver jubilee of the Delhi Assembly.

