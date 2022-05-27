Delhi: Athletes Welcome MHA Order On IAS Officers Over Misuse Of Thyagaraj Stadium

After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Thursday, issued a notification for the transfer of IAS officers namely Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga from Delhi to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively over the misuse of facilities at the government-run Thyagaraj Stadium, athletes who come to practice at the stadium welcomed the move of the central government.

Speaking to ANI, one of the persons who practice athletics in Thyagaraj Stadium, Dr Kunal said, "Many youngsters used to come here morning and evening. Due to covid, they had missed practice. This stadium has good facilities. Now what the centre has done is right. Only one hour is not enough for any budding sportsperson. People inside should look into the issue. This track is for running. This track is not made for dogs. The IAS officer is much more educated than us. He should have had that sense."

"This track is for athletes, it is not for dogs. At least 2 hours are needed for a warm-up and running. It's not possible to do everything in 1 hour. If hurried, it can cause injuries. We can do workouts as per our timing if left on our own. It is good that the IAS officer has been transferred. However, the officer should not be able to repeat what he did. He can have his own land and take his dog for a walk there," one of the budding athletes who practice at the Thyagaraj Stadium told ANI.

Another athlete Abhishek Jaiswal said, "We workout here and need time. They can take the dog for a walk elsewhere. We do warm-up and other exercises too, hence we need time."

MHA transfers IAS Officer, and his wife from Delhi

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Thursday, issued a notification for the transfer of AGMUT cadre IAS officers namely Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga from Delhi to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively. This development comes several hours after an Indian Express report revealed the misuse of facilities at the government-run Thyagaraj Stadium in the national capital by Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife Rinku Dugga emerged.

The chief secretary submitted a report to the MHA in the evening on the factual position, prompting the ministry to order their transfer. According to sources, necessary action will be taken based on the report.

The Indian Express report suggests that Khirwar, who is Delhi's Principal Secretary of Revenue, was misusing the sports facilities by closing the spot for sports activities earlier than usual so that he could take his dog for a walk there. Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took cognizance and directed all state-run sports facilities in Delhi to be open for sportspersons till 10:00 PM.