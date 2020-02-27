Delhi: Baba Ramdev Appeals People To Adopt 'peace', Choose 'dialogue' Over 'violence'

On Thursday, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev spoke about the Delhi violence asking people to 'adopt peace' and give up the ideas of 'revenge, hatred, and violence.' "Everyone needs to come together to spread the thought of brotherhood amongst Hindus and Muslims. The feeling of anger, revenge, violence needs to be quelled, we need to adopt peace," said Baba Ramdev.

'Dialogue over violence'

"Hindus and Muslims together got the country independence. If we move together, then the country moves forward. Dialogue will get us through this, not violence," added Baba Ramdev.

Delhi violence

As of Thursday, the situation in Delhi seems to be slowly crawling towards normalcy. The overall casualty figure in the national capital stands art 34, with at least 189 people injured. Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on the violence in Delhi stating that the situation was moving towards 'normalcy'. The Ministry of Home Affairs in an important clarification stated that there was sufficient deployment of forces in the national capital and that the situation was under control.

