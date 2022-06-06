Delhi: Bag Stuffed With Human Remains Found Near Kalyanpuri's Ramlila Ground; Probe On

The Delhi Police on Monday, June 6, found a bag stuffed with severed human parts near the Ramlila ground in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, police said. The bag was hidden near the bushes.

According to police, the bag was discovered by a patrolling team who got suspicious due to the stench emanating from the bushes. On a closer look, a bag was found. Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were called to inspect. On inspection, severed human body parts were found.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence and giving false information) at Pandav Nagar police station, she said.

The body parts have been sent to the Lal Bahadur Shastri mortuary for autopsy. All CCTV footage in and around the area is being scanned to find the suspects and ascertain the sequence of events.

Autorickshaw driver stabbed to death in Delhi's Kalyanpuri

On May 27, a 24-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death in Delhi's Sangam Vihar area. The incident took place on street number 15 at Sangam Vihar. Three people, including a juvenile, were held for the murder.

The accused persons were arrested within 20 hours of the incident. Footage of more than 300 CCTV cameras were scanned. Police also recovered a pistol, knife and clothes with blood stains from the accused. A case has been registered under Section 302 of the IPC.

AAP slams Delhi L-G over crime rate in Delhi

On Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party attacked Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and said that crime in the national capital has been increasing.

"After taking the oath, he had said that he is not a person to sit in air-conditioned offices and he will be on the ground. In the last 10 days, several heinous crimes have taken place in the national capital," AAP MLA Atishi Marlena said.

"On May 27, an auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death in Sangam Vihar. Did he visit the Sangam Vihar police station?" she asked. Atishi Marlena also referred to the alleged sexual harassment incident in Jor Bagh and a police personnel's alleged brawl with a woman and asked why no stern action was taken in the cases.

Image: PTI