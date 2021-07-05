Delhi-based Artist Creates Eco-friendly Artworks Using 250 Kg Multilayer Plastic Waste

In a spectacular display of creativity and conservatism, a Delhi based artist is now turning heaps of plastic waste into stunning artworks. Manveer Singh, an art teacher who began his eco-friendly venture in 2018, has till now utilised more than 250 kgs of plastic diverting it from being dumped at landfills. Not only has he rescued Mother Nature with his unique idea but has also earned a fortune by selling off three of his artworks in Germany and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Speaking to ANI, Singh revealed that he has completed 11 artworks made out of plastic and was currently working on his 12th piece. "In the beginning, I used to do landscape paintings and live paintings. But it wasn't enough for me. I used to think that I too have to do something for nature. I didn't want to just take nature as an inspiration. Earlier, through my paintings, nature didn't get anything and it was merely a subject," he said.

A Delhi-based artist Manveer Singh collected 250kgs of multilayer plastic waste to turn into various artworks



"In 2018, I decided to use my plastic waste as colors in my art & simultaneously create awareness among people via door to door waste collection," he says pic.twitter.com/0ol92wf7cB — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2021

'All I saw plastic'

Furthermore, he asserted that it was the ubiquitous presence of plastic that irked him. “All I saw around me was plastic,” he said. This prompted him to use plastic as color for his painting. “I decided to make people aware of our increasing dependence on plastic and its harmful effects on the environment." Asserting that plastic was the leader of pollutants currently present in the environment, the teacher reckoned that multilayer plastic, which can neither be broken nor recycled is the prime ingredient of his artworks.

Describing how he initially started out and collected plastic, Singh said, "In the beginning, I thought that I will use the plastic which I am consuming. So, I washed it and started making it but it wasn't enough. So, I thought of asking people living in my building and nearby areas. Soon, it also got used up. Then, I spoke to rag pickers, but they refused..." He then went door to door collecting “clean polythenes” and started a collection drive at school.

Meanwhile, his artwork has left netizens showing praises at him. "Excellent concept and execution by Manveer We must all do what we can; every little bit helps," wrote a user. "Great work," added another.

Excellent concept and execution by Manveer



We must all do what we can; every little bit helpshttps://t.co/DJfiIq0qco #WorldEnvironmentDay #WorldOceansDay #ClimateTwitter — Aradhye Ackshatt (@opendurbar) July 4, 2021

Utsha Residency Programme 2020



Residency Open Day photos are up!

Phase-2



Artist - Manveer Singh

MFA Painting, College of Art, New Delhi



Venue : Utsha Foundation for Contemporary Art, VR-39, Unit-6, Bhubaneswar.



Date : 16 March,2020 . 5.30PM-8.30PM pic.twitter.com/S1Lfr8KnkR — utshafoundation (@utshafoundation) March 17, 2020

Image: ANI/Twitter