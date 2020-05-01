Delhi-based CRPF Battalion Becomes Epicentre Of COVID-19 As Cases Cross 60

With 12 more CRPF jawans testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday, a Delhi-based battalion has become the epicentre for Coronavirus. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the 31st Battalion has now crossed 60.

The CRPF Battalion, based in Mayur Vihar Phase-IIIhas seen a massive spike in the number of cases in the last week. As per sources, the cases started increasing after a nursing assistant tested positive in CRPF's Mayur Vihar camp.

“12 more jawans of CRPF of the same battalion which has recorded maximum COVID-19 cases, tested positive today. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the battalion crosses 60,” a CRPF official told ANI.

The number also includes one jawan who died of the infection on Tuesday. According to the CRPF, the 55-year-old jawan from Assam, who was also from the 31st Batallion, died in Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday. Following the jawan’s demise, the office of the Batallion was sealed on Wednesday.

On April 24, nine jawans tested positive and the next day 15 people from the same Battalion, including one civilian who was working as a plumber on a contractual basis, reported COVID-19 positive. Apart from this, the Chief Medical Officer of CRPF who was deployed in Delhi's Saket area has also tested positive for coronavirus.

CRPF seeks more vehicles and accommodation

According to official communication, the CRPF has said that all Companies should ensure placing sanitiser machines in each and every duty vehicle so that jawans can sanitise themselves while on duty, apart from demanding more vehicles from the concerned authorities in Delhi.

"More vehicles may be demanded from the civil authorities for troops doing duty to maintain social distancing if required," the CRPF has stated in its letter sent to all Battalions deployed in Delhi. It is not possible to maintain proper social distancing between two jawans in the accommodation already provided. Kindly more accommodation may be demanded from the civil authority at the earliest," the CRPF stated.

