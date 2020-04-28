Delhi Based Doctor Donates Plasma After Recovering From Covid; Appeals After First Success

A Delhi based doctor Dr. Ahmad donated his plasma after recovering from Coronavirus, for recovery of other patients. Dr. Ahmad was asymptomatic and was admitted for three days at Safdarjung Hospital. Later, he was discharged after two consecutive tests came out negative. He also completed his 14-day quarantine period and returned to duty on April 20.

READ: Coronavirus Patient Treated With Plasma Therapy In Delhi Recovers, Gets Discharged

Doctor donates plasma for recovery

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I have recovered from COVID-19. Recently, I have donated my plasma for convalescent plasma therapy. As you all know, the first patient who was given this therapy has recovered successfully. The results of this plasma therapy are very promising. So, I would like to urge each one of the survivors or the people who have recovered from COVID-19 to please come forward and donate your plasma."

He added, "There is nothing which should be stopping you from donating your plasma. The doctor explained that plasma donation is a 30-minute procedure, done under the supervision of well-trained doctors and there are no side effects of it. This is the least what you could do for the society at present and you all should come forward and donate your plasma," he said

READ: Lucknow Hospital Begins Plasma Therapy To Treat COVID-19 Positive Patients

Convalescent Plasma Therapy is an experimental procedure for COVID-19 patients. In this treatment, plasma (a blood component) from a cured COVID-19 patient is transfused to a critically ill coronavirus patient. The blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 develops antibodies to battle against the virus. The idea behind the therapy is that immunity can be transferred from a healthy person to a sick patient using convalescent plasma.

Once the blood plasma of the recovered patient is infused with that of the second patient, the antibodies start fighting against coronavirus in the second person's body. The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour.

READ: Kanika Kapoor Offers To Donate Plasma For Treating COVID-19 Patients

READ: Plasma Therapy Trials To Treat Coronavirus Patients Begin In Karnataka

(With agency inputs)

(Image credits: ANI)